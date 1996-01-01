11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Bond Energy
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
The heat of atomization is defined as the enthalpy change that accompanies the total breakdown of a molecule into its constituent atoms (gas phase). The heat of atomization of SiH4 is 1194 kJ/mol while it is 1351 kJ/mol for SiH3Cl. Using only this data, calculate the bond energy for the Si—Cl bond.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
298.5 kJ/mol
B
455.5 kJ/mol
C
157.0 kJ/mol
D
314.0 kJ/mol