9. Quantum Mechanics
9. Quantum Mechanics Emission Spectrum
The emission of visible and ultraviolet light by atoms is due to the _
A
melting of atoms from solid state to liquid state.
B
condensation of atoms from a liquid state to a gas state.
C
movement of electrons around its orbit within an atom
D
transition of electrons from a lower energy level to a higher energy level.
E
transition of electrons from a higher energy level to a lower energy level.