3. Chemical Reactions
Empirical Formula
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
An insecticide is only composed of C, H, N, and Cl. A 50 mg sample is ignited and produced 8.9 mL CO2 and 8.2 mL H2O. Another test shows that it has 0.78 mg Cl. What is the missing information for us to be able to determine its molecular formula?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
molar mass of substance
B
number of atoms
C
Avogadro's number
D
volume of substance