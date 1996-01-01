18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the solubility product constant expression for ammonium perchlorate (NH4ClO4). What is the Ksp value if [NH4+] in the solution is 1.85 M?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ksp = [NH4ClO4]
B
Ksp = [NH4+][ClO4−]
C
Ksp = [NH4+]
D
Ksp = [ClO4−]
