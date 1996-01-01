Carbon dioxide, CO2, is previously used as a refrigerant. Raw CO2 gas is a by-product during the fermentation of sugars. To lessen the amount of CO2 that is released into the atmosphere, raw CO2 gas undergoes treatment and can be liquefied. The treated CO2 gas is stored in tank A and the liquefied CO2 is stored in tank B. The solubility of O2 gas in the liquefied CO2 is 0.0150 mL O2 per 100 mL liquefied CO2 whereas the treated CO2 gas contains 0.0200% O2 gas by volume. Listed in the following table are the parameters of tank A and tank B. Calculate the moles of O2 gas present in tank A and tank B.
Volume (L) Pressure (atm) Temperature (°C)
Tank A 250 1.00 atm 35.0°C
Tank B 250 75.0 atm 20.0°C
Tank B: 1.17×10−1 mol O2
Tank B: 3.95×10−2 mol O2
Tank B: 3.27×10−3 mol O2
Tank B: 5.27×10−1 mol O2