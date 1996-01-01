Carbon dioxide, CO 2 , is previously used as a refrigerant. Raw CO 2 gas is a by-product during the fermentation of sugars. To lessen the amount of CO 2 that is released into the atmosphere, raw CO 2 gas undergoes treatment and can be liquefied. The treated CO 2 gas is stored in tank A and the liquefied CO 2 is stored in tank B. The solubility of O 2 gas in the liquefied CO 2 is 0.0150 mL O 2 per 100 mL liquefied CO 2 whereas the treated CO 2 gas contains 0.0200% O 2 gas by volume. Listed in the following table are the parameters of tank A and tank B. Calculate the moles of O 2 gas present in tank A and tank B.

Volume (L) Pressure (atm) Temperature (°C)

Tank A 250 1.00 atm 35.0°C

Tank B 250 75.0 atm 20.0°C