7. Gases
Mole Fraction
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following apparatus shows three enclosed 0.500 L bulbs connected by stopcocks. Bulb X at 200°C has a total pressure of 650 mmHg and contains Br2(g), I2(g), and Cl2(g). Bulb Y and Bulb Z are both empty and held at a temperature of 95.0°C and 25.0°C, respectively. Initially, the stopcocks are closed. Assume that the volume of the lines joining the bulbs is negligible.
When the stopcock between X and Y opened and was allowed to reach equilibrium, X and Y has a total pressure of 270 mmHg. What is contained in bulbs X and Y?
Useful information:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bulb X: Cl2(g) and Br2(g); Bulb Y: I2(l)
B
Bulb X: Cl2(g); Bulb Y: Br2(l), and I2(l)
C
Bulb X: Cl2(g) and Br2(g); Bulb Y: Cl2(g), Br2(g), and I2(l)
D
Bulb X: Cl2(g); Bulb Y: Cl2(g), Br2(l), and I2(s)