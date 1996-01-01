17.2 mL of 0.212 M HCl was neutralized with 29.3 mL of a KOH solution. The same KOH solution was used to titrate 15.0 mL of a H 3 AsO 4 solution. 38.2 mL of the KOH solution was used to neutralize the H 3 AsO 4 solution. What is the molarity of the H 3 AsO 4 solution?