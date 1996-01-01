18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers
Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
17.2 mL of 0.212 M HCl was neutralized with 29.3 mL of a KOH solution. The same KOH solution was used to titrate 15.0 mL of a H3AsO4 solution. 38.2 mL of the KOH solution was used to neutralize the H3AsO4 solution. What is the molarity of the H3AsO4 solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.124 M
B
0.248 M
C
0.106 M
D
0.212 M