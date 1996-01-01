7. Gases
Kinetic Energy of Gases
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the atoms of 0.5 L of oxygen gas and 0.5 L of nitrogen gas have the same average kinetic energy at room temperature and atmospheric pressure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
At room temperature and atmospheric pressure, the kinetic energy of the atoms of oxygen gas and nitrogen gas are the same.
B
At room temperature and atmospheric pressure, the kinetic energy of the atoms of oxygen gas is greater than nitrogen gas
C
At room temperature and atmospheric pressure, the kinetic energy of the atoms of oxygen gas is less than nitrogen gas