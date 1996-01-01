7. Gases
Kinetic Energy of Gases
7. Gases Kinetic Energy of Gases
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the root mean square velocity and kinetic energy of NH2-, NH3, and NH4+ to determine the following
A. Lowest effusion rate
B. Lowest velocity
C. Lowest kinetic energy
Use the root mean square velocity and kinetic energy of NH2-, NH3, and NH4+ to determine the following
A. Lowest effusion rate
B. Lowest velocity
C. Lowest kinetic energy
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A. NH4+, B. NH2-, C. NH2-
B
A. NH2-, B. NH4+, C. NH4+
C
A. NH2-, B. NH4+, C. NH3
D
A. NH4+, B. NH2-, C. NH3