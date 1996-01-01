2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Definite Proportions
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 9.78 g sample of ibuprofen, an over-the-counter pain medication, contains 7.40 g carbon and 1.52 g oxygen. Find the mass of hydrogen in a 5.45 g sample of ibuprofen.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.479 g
B
0.548 g
C
0.341 g
D
0.393 g