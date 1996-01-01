17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
Acids Introduction
117PRACTICE PROBLEM
In order to create 37.0 mL of HIO solution, a 1.5 L sample of HIO gas was dissolved in 0.183 atm of water at 27.8 °C. Determine the pH of the solution. (Ka HIO = 2.3×10−11)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.41
B
3.36
C
5.58
D
6.30