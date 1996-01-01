10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the literature, radon has a bonding atomic radius of 1.50 Å and neon has 0.58 Å Which of the following statements is correct?
A
The bonding atomic radius of radon is realistic while the bonding atomic radius of neon is an estimate.
B
The bonding atomic radius of radon is an estimate while the bonding atomic radius of neon is realistic.
C
Both the bonding atomic radius of radon and neon are accurate.
D
Both the bonding atomic radius of radon and neon are an estimate.