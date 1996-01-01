7. Gases
Root Mean Square Speed
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain how the following changes affect the vrms of a gas:
(a) increasing pressure
(b) decreasing volume
(c) decreasing temperature
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) increase; (b) increase; (c) decrease
B
(a) increase; (b) decrease; (c) no effect
C
(a) no effect; (b) no effect; (c) decrease
D
(a) decrease; (b) decrease; (c) decrease