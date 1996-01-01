7. Gases
Standard Temperature and Pressure
7. Gases Standard Temperature and Pressure
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction between NO2 and H2 gas produces NH3 and H2O gas.
2 NO2 (g) + 7 H2 (g) → 2 NH3 (g) + 4 H2O (g)
In a particular reaction, NO2 gas (23.1 L, 783 torr, 68.0 °C) was mixed with H2 gas (24.8 L, 731 torr, 75.0 °C) which produced 4.67 L of NH3 gas at STP. Calculate the % yield of the reaction.
The reaction between NO2 and H2 gas produces NH3 and H2O gas.
2 NO2 (g) + 7 H2 (g) → 2 NH3 (g) + 4 H2O (g)
In a particular reaction, NO2 gas (23.1 L, 783 torr, 68.0 °C) was mixed with H2 gas (24.8 L, 731 torr, 75.0 °C) which produced 4.67 L of NH3 gas at STP. Calculate the % yield of the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
87.4%
B
14.5%
C
66.8%
D
46.7%