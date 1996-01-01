6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the balanced half-reactions under acidic conditions and identify whether it is an oxidation or a reduction reaction
BrO3-(aq) → Br2(l)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 BrO3-(aq) + 12 H+ + 10 e-→ Br2(l) + 3 H2O(l), oxidation
B
2 BrO3-(aq) + 12 H+ + 10 e-→ Br2(l) + 6 H2O(l), reduction
C
4 BrO3-(aq) + 12 H+ + 10 e-→ 2 Br2(l) + 3 H2O(l), reduction
D
4 BrO3-(aq) + 12 H+ + 10 e-→ 2 Br2(l) + 3 H2O(l), oxidation