1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Several materials are available to be used for a sculpture. They are placed outside where they are exposed to the heat of the sun and acid rain. Their mass and appearance were recorded from time to time. Which of the following statement could be used as a basis to select the best material to be used for the sculpture?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The material does not react with acid and does not undergo air oxidation
B
The material stayed firmed but lighter
C
The material becomes shinier and heavier
D
The material corroded and eroded