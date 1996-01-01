9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A free-radical reaction is a chemical reaction that is abundant in organic reactions. Light is used to initiate the reaction by breaking bonds between atoms and forming radicals. Consider the bond in a chlorine molecule (Cl2) which takes 239 kJ/mol top break. Calculate the longest possible wavelength needed to initiate the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
348 nm
B
194 nm
C
693 nm
D
501 nm