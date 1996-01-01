15. Chemical Kinetics
Collision Theory
15. Chemical Kinetics Collision Theory
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
At the same temperature, two reactions with equal activation energy have rates that differ by a factor of 5. Explain
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Their frequency factors differ by a factor of 5.
B
Their frequency factors differ by a factor of 10..
C
Their frequency factors differ by a factor of 15.
D
Their frequency factors differ by a factor of 20.