15. Chemical Kinetics
Collision Theory
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A particular reaction has an activation energy equal to 80 kJ/mol at 500 K. Find the fraction of the molecules in a gas that will collide with an energy equal to or greater than the activation energy at 500 K. If the activation energy at the same temperature is 160 kJ/mol, determine the value of this fraction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
For Ea = 80 kJ/mol, fraction = 4.39×10−9
For Ea = 160 kJ/mol, fraction = 1.92×10−17
B
For Ea = 80 kJ/mol, fraction = 3.57×10−11
For Ea = 160 kJ/mol, fraction = 1.27×10−21
C
For Ea = 80 kJ/mol, fraction = 1.08×10−7
For Ea = 160 kJ/mol, fraction = 1.18×10−14
D
For Ea = 80 kJ/mol, fraction = 7.59×10−7
For Ea = 160 kJ/mol, fraction = 1.15×10−12
