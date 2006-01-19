21. Nuclear Chemistry
Intro to Radioactivity
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The nuclide 253Fm undergoes radioactive decay in which the stable nuclide 253Es is formed. There are two possible nuclear decay pathways for this process. Provide the balanced nuclear equation for the two processes.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
253100Fm + 01e → 25399Es
B
253100Fm → 25399Es + 01e
C
253100Fm + 01e → 25399Es
D
253100Fm → 25399Es + 01e
