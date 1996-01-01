2. Atoms & Elements
Calculating Molar Mass
2. Atoms & Elements Calculating Molar Mass
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the difference between atomic mass, atomic weight, and molar mass?
What is the difference between atomic mass, atomic weight, and molar mass?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
atomic mass: the sum of the number of protons and neutrons in an elementatomic weight: the weighted average of the masses of an element's naturally occurring isotopesmolar mass: the mass (in g) of one mole of an element or compound
B
atomic mass: the mass of a single atom of an element or isotopeatomic weight: the weighted average of the masses of an element's naturally occurring isotopesmolar mass: the mass (in g) of one mole of an element or compound
C
atomic mass: the mass of a single atom of an element or isotopeatomic weight: the sum of the number of protons and neutrons in an elementmolar mass: the number of protons in an element
D
atomic mass: the number of protons in an elementatomic weight: the mass of a single atom of an element or isotopemolar mass: the weighted average of the masses of an element's naturally occurring isotopes