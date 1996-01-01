13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Crystalline Solids
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the coordination numbers of the blue atoms, red atoms, and yellow atoms in the following crystal structure.
Identify the coordination numbers of the blue atoms, red atoms, and yellow atoms in the following crystal structure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
blue atoms: 2 and 3, yellow atom: 8, red atom: 10
B
blue atoms: 2 and 3, yellow atom: 4, red atom: 5
C
blue atoms: 4 and 5, yellow atom: 8, red atom: 10
D
blue atoms: 4 and 5, yellow atom: 4, red atom: 5