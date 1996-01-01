1. Intro to General Chemistry
Metric Prefixes
1. Intro to General Chemistry Metric Prefixes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Concentrations of dissolved compounds are usually written as mass per unit volume. Diabetes is usually tested by measure fasting blood glucose levels. A fasting blood glucose level of 126 mg/dL or higher is a strong indicator for diabetes. Express this concentration in g/mL.
Concentrations of dissolved compounds are usually written as mass per unit volume. Diabetes is usually tested by measure fasting blood glucose levels. A fasting blood glucose level of 126 mg/dL or higher is a strong indicator for diabetes. Express this concentration in g/mL.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.26 × 10–3 g/mL
B
1.26 × 10–7 g/mL
C
1.26 × 10–4 g/mL
D
1.26 × 10–6 g/mL