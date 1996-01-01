3. Chemical Reactions
Molecular Formula
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Combustion analysis of a 9.26-g sample of Trendione (which contains only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen) produces 27.34 g CO2 and 6.22 g H2O. The molar mass of Trendione is 268.34 g/mol. Find its molecular formula.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C16H22O3
B
C12H16O
C
C9H10O
D
C18H20O2