3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Molecular Compounds
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the chemical formula of the compound formed from the following sets of elements by using Lewis symbols.
a. Ca and Se
b. Ba and F
c. Na and O
d. Al and S
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CaSe, BaF2, NaO, Al3S2
B
CaSe2, Ba2F, Na2O, Al2S3
C
CaSe, BaF2, Na2O, Al2S3
D
CaSe2, BaF, Na2O, Al3S2