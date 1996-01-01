6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
142PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given cell notation, write an overall cell reaction:
Mn(s) | Mn2+(aq) || Fe2+(aq) | Fe(s)
Draw the cell diagram, label which electrode is the anode and the cathode. Draw arrows to show the directions in which the ions and electrons flow.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Mn2+(aq) + Fe(s) → Mn(s) + Fe2+(aq)
B
Mn(s) + Fe2+(aq) → Mn2+(aq) + Fe(s)
C
Mn(s) + Fe3+(aq) → Mn2+(aq) + Fe(s)
D
Mn(s) + Fe3+(aq) → Mn2+(aq) + Fe2+(aq)