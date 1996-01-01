19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of solid aluminum and oxygen gas produces solid aluminum oxide.
4 Al(s) + 3 O2(g) → 2 Al2O3(s) ΔH° = −3352 kJ/mol; ΔS° = −626.4 J/(K•mol)
If there is a temperature at which the reaction will no longer be spontaneous, what is it?
The reaction of solid aluminum and oxygen gas produces solid aluminum oxide.
4 Al(s) + 3 O2(g) → 2 Al2O3(s) ΔH° = −3352 kJ/mol; ΔS° = −626.4 J/(K•mol)
If there is a temperature at which the reaction will no longer be spontaneous, what is it?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3737 K
B
1869 K
C
5351 K
D
2140 K