6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
149PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given electrochemical cell, cell potential is dependent on the copper concentration in the cathode half-cell.
Pt(s) | H2(g, 1.0 atm) | H+(aq, 1.0 M) || Cu+(aq, ? M) | Cu(s)
This cell has an Ecell of 0.34 V. Determine the [Cu+] of the solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.0x10-2 M
B
7.4x103 M
C
1.1x103 M
D
9.1x10-4 M