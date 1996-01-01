14. Solutions
Molality
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
An aqueous solution is 23.0% acetic acid (CH₃COOH) by mass. Calculate the mole fraction of the solute and the molality of the solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
mole fraction = 14.5, molality = 230 m
B
mole fraction = 0.0690, molality = 13.8 m
C
mole fraction = 0.0645, molality = 3.83 m
D
mole fraction = 0.0823, molality = 4.97 m