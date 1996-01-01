8. Thermochemistry
Kinetic & Potential Energy
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 78.0 kg teen wants to lose the weight she gained from eating a piece of cake (129 Cal). She walks up and down a 15 m staircase 12 times a day to do so. Is this enough to lose weight?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is enough because she loses 138 Cal
B
It is not enough because she gains 138 Cal
C
It is enough because she only gains 32.9 Cal
D
It is not enough because she only loses 32.9 Cal