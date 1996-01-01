11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Formal Charge
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Formal Charge
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shown below is the Lewis structure of bromate ion:
A. What is the formal charge on the bromine (Br) atom?
B. What is the formal charge of each of the oxygen (O) atoms labeled a, b, and c?
Shown below is the Lewis structure of bromate ion:
A. What is the formal charge on the bromine (Br) atom?
B. What is the formal charge of each of the oxygen (O) atoms labeled a, b, and c?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Br = 0; a = –1; b = –1; c = 0
B
Br = +1; a = 0; b = 0; c =+1
C
Br = 0; a = 0; b = 0; c = –1
D
Br = +1; a = –1; b = –1; c = 0
E
Br = 0; a = –1; b = –1; c = +1