14. Solutions
Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
14. Solutions Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The boiling point of a nonaqueous solution made by dissolving quercetin in ethyl acetate is found to be 351 K. Assuming that the solute is nonvolatile, what will be the vapor pressure of the solution at 298 K? The vapor pressure of pure ethyl acetate is 0.120 atm at 298 K. (Kb = 2.77 °C/m, BP of pure ethyl acetate = 350 K)
The boiling point of a nonaqueous solution made by dissolving quercetin in ethyl acetate is found to be 351 K. Assuming that the solute is nonvolatile, what will be the vapor pressure of the solution at 298 K? The vapor pressure of pure ethyl acetate is 0.120 atm at 298 K. (Kb = 2.77 °C/m, BP of pure ethyl acetate = 350 K)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.805 atm
B
0.116 atm
C
0.998 atm
D
0.106 atm