The boiling point of a nonaqueous solution made by dissolving quercetin in ethyl acetate is found to be 351 K. Assuming that the solute is nonvolatile, what will be the vapor pressure of the solution at 298 K? The vapor pressure of pure ethyl acetate is 0.120 atm at 298 K. (Kb = 2.77 °C/m, BP of pure ethyl acetate = 350 K)