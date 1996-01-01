14. Solutions
Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
An injectable NaCl solution (0.154 M NaCl) has a density of 0.9981 g/mL at 40.0 °C. What is the vapor pressure of this solution? Pure water has a vapor pressure of 0.0728 atm at this temperature.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0711 atm
B
0.0698 atm
C
0.0724 atm
D
0.0745 atm