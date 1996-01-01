22. Organic Chemistry
Functional Groups in Chemistry
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
List the following organic compounds in order of decreasing polarity: CH3CH2OH, CH3OCH3, CH3COOH, C2H6, CH3COH
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CH3COOH > CH3COH > CH3CH2OH > CH3OCH3 > C2H6
B
CH3COOH > CH3CH2OH > CH3COH > CH3OCH3 > C2H6
C
CH3CH2OH > CH3COOH > CH3COH > CH3OCH3 > C2H6
D
CH3CH2OH > CH3COOH > CH3OCH3 > C2H6 > CH3COH
E
CH3OCH3 > C2H6 > CH3COH > CH3CH2OH > CH3COOH