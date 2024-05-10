24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Complex Ions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the ligand dimethoxyethane [CH3OCH2CH2OCH3] or DME.
i. Provide the Lewis structure of DME. How is it similar to ethylenediamine as a ligand?
ii. Determine the oxidation state of Nb in K2[NbCl2(CO)2(DME)].
iii. Draw the structure [NbCl2(CO)2(DME)]2–, include isomers if applicable.
