18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the pOH, pH, [H3O+], and [OH-] of a 1.2x10-3 M Sr(OH)2 strong base solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
pOH = 11.38
B
pOH = 2.92
C
pOH = 2.62
D
pOH = 11.08
