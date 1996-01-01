Explain the observed trend in the melting points of the hydrides.
H2Te –49.0°C
H2Se –65.7°C
H2S –85.5°C
H2O 0°C
The melting point increases as the molar mass increases because electrons are held more loosely as the size of the molecule increases. H2O is an exception because it can exhibit ionic interactions.
The melting point increases as the molar mass increases because electrons are held more loosely as the size of the molecule increases. H2O is an exception because it can exhibit hydrogen bonding.
The melting point decreases as the molar mass increases because electrons are held more tightly as the size of the molecule increases. H2O is an exception because it can exhibit ionic interactions.
The melting point decreases as the molar mass increases because electrons are held more tightly as the size of the molecule increases. H2O is an exception because it can exhibit hydrogen bonding.