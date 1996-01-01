6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Balance the redox reaction in acidic conditions:
TcO4- + HNO2 → NO3- + Tc2+
i) Identify which species are oxidized and which are reduced.
ii) Identify the oxidizing agent and reducing agent.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) Tc: reduced, N: oxidized ii) TcO4-: OA, HNO2: RA
B
i) N: reduced, Tc: oxidized ii) TcO4-: OA, HNO2: RA
C
i) TcO4-: reduced, HNO2: oxidized ii) Tc: OA, N: RA
D
i) HNO2: reduced, TcO4-: oxidized ii) N: OA, Tc: RA