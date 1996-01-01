15. Chemical Kinetics
Collision Theory
15. Chemical Kinetics Collision Theory
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 20°C rise in gas temperature results in a 3% increase in collision frequency yet a factor of 4 or more increase in reaction rate. Explain.
A 20°C rise in gas temperature results in a 3% increase in collision frequency yet a factor of 4 or more increase in reaction rate. Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
As the temperature rises, the fraction of collisions with adequate energy for a reaction increases exponentially.
B
As the temperature rises, the fraction of collisions with adequate energy for a reaction decreases.
C
As the temperature rises, kinetic energy of the molecules increases resulting to fewer collisions over time.
D
As the temperature rises, kinetic energy of the molecules decreases resulting to fewer collisions over time.