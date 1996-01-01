15. Chemical Kinetics
Collision Theory
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Collisions between molecules of reactants don't always lead to a chemical reaction. Explain why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Only a number of collisions involve collision energy less than the activation energy and have the proper orientation for the reaction.
B
Only a number of collisions involve collision energy equal to or greater than the activation energy and have the proper orientation for the reaction.
C
All collisions have the proper orientation for the reaction and involve collision energy less than or equal to the activation energy.
D
None of the choices