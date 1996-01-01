3. Chemical Reactions
Molecular Formula
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Analysis of a compound shows that the compound contains twelve times as much carbon as hydrogen by mass. If the compound only contains carbon, hydrogen, bromine and oxygen, determine its molecular formula. Molar mass = 161 g/mol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C5H5BrO
B
C2H4Br2O2
C
C3H4BrO2
D
C4H4BrO2