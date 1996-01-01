20. Electrochemistry
Galvanic Cell
20. Electrochemistry Galvanic Cell
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement describes the flow of the cations and anions in the salt bridge in the given voltaic cell:
A
Cations will flow from the salt bridge toward the anode, and the anions will flow from the salt bridge toward the cathode.
B
Cations will flow from the salt bridge toward the cathode, and the anions will flow from the salt bridge toward the anode.
C
Cations and anions will flow from the cathode through the salt bridge toward the anode.
D
Cations and anions will flow from the anode through the salt bridge toward the cathode.