Molecular Orbital Theory
When an atom absorbs a sufficient amount of energy, it is excited to a higher-energy state and a valence electron temporarily occupies a higher subshell. Provide the electron configuration of an excited argon when its outermost electron is promoted to the next available subshell.
A
1s22s22p63s23p54s1
B
1s22s22p63s23p54p1
C
1s22s22p53s23p64s1
D
1s22s22p63s13p65s1