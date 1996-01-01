8. Thermochemistry
8. Thermochemistry First Law of Thermodynamics -
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose the true statement from the following statements about heat and temperature.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Heat (q) is the thermal energy transferred from an object with a higher temperature to an object with a lower temperature while temperature (T) is a measure of the kinetic energy of molecular motion.
B
Heat (q) is the kinetic energy of component particles while temperature (T) is the average kinetic energy of component particles.
C
Heat (q) is the measure of the movement of reacting molecules against an opposing force while temperature (T) is the average amount of energy in motion that a system contains.
D
Heat (q) and Temperature (T) are interchangeable quantities.