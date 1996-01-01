8. Thermochemistry
First Law of Thermodynamics -
8. Thermochemistry First Law of Thermodynamics
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which among the given below is a state function and which is not.
(a) The amount of work done to compress a gas.
(b) The pressure inside a scuba tank.
(c) The mass of a standard gold bar: 12.4 kg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) state function; (b) state function; (c) state function
B
(a) not a state function; (b) state function; (c) state function
C
(a) not a state function; (b) not a state function; (c) not a state function
D
(a) state function; (b) state function; (c) not a state function