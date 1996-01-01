7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider two identical clear flasks containing different gases at the same temperature (70 °C) and pressure. How can you differentiate bromine gas from helium gas under these conditions?
Bromine gas is greenish while helium gas is colorless.
At the same temperature (70 °C) and pressure, bromine gas is indistinguishable from helium.
At 70 °C, bromine is a reddish brown gas while helium is colorless.
At 70 °C, bromine gas appears very cloudy while helium gas is colorless.