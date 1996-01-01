11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Diclofenac is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used to treat pain, inflammatory disorders, and dysmenorrhea. Complete the electron-dot structure of diclofenac below by adding the necessary lone pair electrons.
Determine the number of σ and π bonds in the molecule.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
24 σ bonds and 14 π bonds
B
31 σ bonds and 7 π bonds
C
D
