General Chemistry
Complete the nuclear equation shown below.
1942K+ –10e→_{\text{19}}^{\text{42}}K+\text{ }_{\text{–1}}^{\text{0}}e\to1942K+ –10e→
1942K+ –10e→ 1841Ar_{\text{19}}^{\text{42}}K+\text{ }_{\text{–1}}^{\text{0}}e\to\text{ }_{\text{18}}^{\text{41}}Ar1942K+ –10e→ 1841Ar
1942K+ –10e→ 1943K_{\text{19}}^{\text{42}}K+\text{ }_{\text{–1}}^{\text{0}}e\to\text{ }_{\text{19}}^{\text{43}}K1942K+ –10e→ 1943K
1942K+ –10e→ 2042Ca_{\text{19}}^{\text{42}}K+\text{ }_{\text{–1}}^{\text{0}}e\to\text{ }_{\text{20}}^{\text{42}}Ca1942K+ –10e→ 2042Ca
1942K+ –10e→ 1842Ar_{\text{19}}^{\text{42}}K+\text{ }_{\text{–1}}^{\text{0}}e\to\text{ }_{\text{18}}^{\text{42}}Ar1942K+ –10e→ 1842Ar