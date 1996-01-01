13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
The illustration below shows the molecular orbital diagram of a doped semiconductor. Which of the following elements could be a dopant if the semiconductor is germanium, and does the diagram represent n-type or p-type doping?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Indium, n-type
B
Boron, p-type
C
Arsenic, p-type
D
Antimony, n-type