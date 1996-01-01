11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Dipole Moment
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the magnitude of the bond dipole of the S-H bonds using the following data. The S-H bond lengths in the Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) molecule are 134 pm and the H-S-H angle is 92.1°. The dipole moment of the ammonia molecule is 0.95 D.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.25 D
B
1.90 D
C
0.95 D
D
0.69 D